Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,525 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,700,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after buying an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

