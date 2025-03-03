Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 259 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $167.58 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.56%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.90.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

