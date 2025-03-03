Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Takes Position in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Destiny Tech100 by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter worth $149,000.

Shares of NYSE DXYZ opened at $40.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

