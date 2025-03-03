Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2025 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $37.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2025 – TreeHouse Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2025 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2025 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2025 – TreeHouse Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2025 – TreeHouse Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – TreeHouse Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/6/2025 – TreeHouse Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $31.17. The stock had a trading volume of 757,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,122. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 0.22. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $905.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,219,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,296,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,818,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,242,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,179 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

