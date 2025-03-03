Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Veracyte (VCYT)

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2025 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2025 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2025 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2025 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2025 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2025 – Veracyte had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2025 – Veracyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.35. The company had a trading volume of 184,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,829. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -228.99 and a beta of 1.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,429.10. This trade represents a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $41,452.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,107.20. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,533 shares of company stock valued at $815,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,990,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Palisades Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,487,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

