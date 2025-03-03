Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 price target on First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

Get First Solar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $136.18 on Monday. First Solar has a 52 week low of $133.90 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.