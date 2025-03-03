Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,153 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 701.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. This represents a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REG opened at $76.70 on Monday. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.80. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

