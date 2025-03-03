Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 23.3% – What’s Next?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.37. 231,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 33,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Relevant Gold Stock Up 16.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$26.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About Relevant Gold

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming.

