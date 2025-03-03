RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 668.8% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $237.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $208.98 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.90.

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

