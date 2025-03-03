Reviewing Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) & The Competition

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lucky Strike Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Lucky Strike Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lucky Strike Entertainment pays out -2,200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out -31.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lucky Strike Entertainment is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion -$83.58 million -1,068.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors $1.76 billion $10.39 million -74.94

Volatility & Risk

Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lucky Strike Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors 50 356 808 8 2.63

Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.36%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lucky Strike Entertainment and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68% Lucky Strike Entertainment Competitors -16.64% -1.13% -3.98%

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment competitors beat Lucky Strike Entertainment on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

