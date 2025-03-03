Reviewing Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) and Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 (OTC:SUBCY – Get Free Report) and Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and Select Water Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $5.97 billion 0.77 $15.40 million $0.67 22.78 Select Water Solutions $1.45 billion 1.00 $74.40 million $0.30 40.38

Select Water Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Subsea 7. Subsea 7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 0 1 0 0 2.00 Select Water Solutions 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Subsea 7 and Select Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Select Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Given Select Water Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Select Water Solutions is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Select Water Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and Select Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 2.46% 3.72% 1.98% Select Water Solutions 2.11% 3.48% 2.37%

Volatility & Risk

Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Water Solutions has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Subsea 7 pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Select Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Subsea 7 pays out 80.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Select Water Solutions pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Subsea 7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Select Water Solutions beats Subsea 7 on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subsea 7

(Get Free Report)

Subsea 7 S.A. delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; inspection, repair, maintenance, remote intervention, and integrity management of subsea infrastructure services; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines in shallow water; and hook-up services. In addition, it operates heavy lifting operations and heavy transportation services for renewables structures; and installs offshore wind turbine foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities, as well as engineering and advisory services for customers in the oil and gas, renewables, and utilities industries. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Select Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services. The Water Infrastructure segment engages in the recycling, gathering, transferring, and disposal of water through a network of permanent pipeline infrastructure, semi-permanent pipeline infrastructure, water recycling facilities, earthen pits, water sources, and SWDs; provides solids management services; and develops, builds, and operates semi-permanent and permanent infrastructure solutions. The Chemical Technologies segment provides technical solutions, products, and services related to chemical applications in the oil and gas industry. This segment develops, manufactures, and manages logistics; and provides chemicals used in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions for pressure pumpers and oil and gas producers, as well as offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells, corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. It primarily serves oil and gas producers. The company was formerly known as Select Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to Select Water Solutions, Inc. in May 2023. Select Water Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.