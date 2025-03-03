RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 721,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the quarter. RF Acquisition Corp II accounts for about 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition Corp II were worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in RF Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter valued at $849,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Price Performance

RF Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $10.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. RF Acquisition Corp II has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.33.

About RF Acquisition Corp II

RF Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 5, 2024, and is headquartered in Singapore.

