Richard Wowryk Buys 300 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIFGet Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wowryk bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,132.99.

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$50.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.08 and a 12-month high of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIF

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.