Richard Wowryk Buys 300 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Richard Wowryk bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.44 per share, with a total value of C$15,132.99.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$50.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$55.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.08 and a 12-month high of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

