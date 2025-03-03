Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,241.25 ($78.67).
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($80.68) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($79.42) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,076 ($63.99), for a total transaction of £31,521.96 ($39,735.23). 14.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
