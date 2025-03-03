RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Announces Earnings Results

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
RIT Capital Partners Price Performance
RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,938 ($24.43) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,963.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,893.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. RIT Capital Partners has a 52-week low of GBX 1,698 ($21.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,030 ($25.59).
Insider Activity at RIT Capital Partners
In other news, insider Helena Coles acquired 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,996 ($25.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.92 ($25,211.04). 41.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
