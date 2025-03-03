RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 94.4% from the January 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSF. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.17. 4,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,791. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.28. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1357 per share. This represents a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s payout ratio is 110.67%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

