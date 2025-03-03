Robert Greenberg Sells 40,924 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Greenberg sold 40,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,486,542.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,539.92. This represents a 44.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Robert Greenberg sold 52,600 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $3,299,072.00.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.33. 2,574,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $78.85.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

