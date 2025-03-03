Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Scott Genereux Sells 500 Shares

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.14, for a total value of $145,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,716.70. This trade represents a 20.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Genereux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $83,967.12.

On Thursday, December 5th, Scott Genereux sold 279 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $82,620.27.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $278.20. The company had a trading volume of 783,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.69.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $36,219,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

