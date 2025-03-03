Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 265 ($3.37) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.13) to GBX 330 ($4.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of MGAM traded down GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.72). 3,004,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,684. The stock has a market capitalization of £603.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.56. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 347 ($4.41). The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

