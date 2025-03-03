Royal Bank of Canada Increases Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $221.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $201.83. The stock had a trading volume of 355,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,261. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.29. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $218.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total transaction of $6,905,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,731,100.98. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.