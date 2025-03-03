Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 31347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBY. Cormark upgraded Rubellite Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.16. The company has a market cap of C$164.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

