Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Rush Enterprises comprises approximately 3.4% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,356,000 after buying an additional 1,336,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 1.9% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 773,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

RUSHA opened at $58.32 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on Rush Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.