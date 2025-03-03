Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC) Short Interest Update

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sacks Parente Golf news, Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,014 shares in the company, valued at $57,664.34. This trade represents a 116.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 166,000 shares of company stock worth $58,090. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sacks Parente Golf

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 172,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 9.44% of Sacks Parente Golf at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Sacks Parente Golf Stock Down 39.6 %

Sacks Parente Golf stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. 41,792,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,568. The company has a market cap of $230,076.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. Sacks Parente Golf has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $6.91.

Sacks Parente Golf announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 85.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc, a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe.

