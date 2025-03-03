Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD) Short Interest Down 30.7% in February

Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 31st total of 225,100 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ SGD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.14. 52,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,669. Safe and Green Development has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $53.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18.

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

