Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Safran Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.19. 560,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,872. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.78. Safran has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $66.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

