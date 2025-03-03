Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $177.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $200.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

