Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $174.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.69. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $206.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.