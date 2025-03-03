Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 18.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $920.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $814.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $848.12. The firm has a market cap of $872.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

