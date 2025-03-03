Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.04. 63,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,910. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

