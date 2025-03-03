SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 112,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The company has a market cap of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. Analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 325.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after acquiring an additional 560,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.