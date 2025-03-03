SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 798.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,322,000 after buying an additional 88,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 956.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,143,000 after buying an additional 1,192,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,043,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,500,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 4.3 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

