SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.57 Million in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.31.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $362.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $282.09 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherwin-Williams
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.