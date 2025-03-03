SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.90 Million in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,288 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in HP by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in HP by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in HP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 446,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 137,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $4,997,076.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,964.40. This represents a 60.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,737 shares of company stock worth $9,316,641. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

