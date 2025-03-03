SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $2.04 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 33.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.05.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $111,110.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,240.76. The trade was a 20.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $6,958,305.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,242 shares of company stock worth $31,230,938 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

