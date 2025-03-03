SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $2.48 Million in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1,078.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $41.82 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.65.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

