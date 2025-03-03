SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $3.46 Million in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,525 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,080,365.24. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total transaction of $969,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,766 shares of company stock worth $33,339,852 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $250.50 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

