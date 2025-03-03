SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 196,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 839,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,020,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 298.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 89,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QBTS opened at $5.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

In other news, CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 8,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $44,120.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,436.16. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 7,278,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $29,624,260.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,100,000. This represents a 19.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,152,665 shares of company stock valued at $92,096,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

QBTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $2.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

