SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Separately, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WEBL opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $34.77.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

