SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $44.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

