SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $1.37 Million Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 53,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 362.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $33.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Royalty Pharma

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

