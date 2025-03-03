SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $3.46 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $431,632,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 37,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 108.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.1% during the third quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $98.65 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 566,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,485,124.40. This represents a 2.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,689,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,785,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,609,579.70. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,777 shares of company stock valued at $17,657,316 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
