Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.