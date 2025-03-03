Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.56.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

