Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.31.

General Electric Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE GE opened at $207.22 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $124.08 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $222.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.24 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

