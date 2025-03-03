Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 203.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.89 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

