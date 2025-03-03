Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 203.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 106,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,311,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $27.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.64 and a 12-month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

