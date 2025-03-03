Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Financial Services Advisory Inc

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 194.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,308 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 5.8% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $24,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 85,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.68.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

