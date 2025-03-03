Scotiabank Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Sector Perform

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Braskem Trading Down 7.1 %

Braskem stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Braskem has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braskem by 876.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Braskem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

