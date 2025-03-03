Scotiabank Downgrades Braskem (NYSE:BAK) to Sector Perform

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Braskem Trading Down 7.1 %
Braskem stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Braskem has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 439.59% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. On average, analysts predict that Braskem will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braskem
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braskem
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Meme Stock Mania 2.0: Retail Investors Fuel the Comeback
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.