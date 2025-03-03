Scotiabank Lowers Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$79.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on SJ. Cibc World Mkts raised Stella-Jones from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Stella-Jones from C$103.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised Stella-Jones from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$97.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.60.
In related news, Director Patrick Kirkham bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$70.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,179.34. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.
