Scotiabank Raises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $52.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 467.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.30.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $9.16. 68,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $834.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

